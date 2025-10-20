Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats Are Shutting Down the Government Because of Their Trump Derangement Syndrome

Washington, D.C. – Democrats have voted to block the clean government funding bill to pay our troops ten times over the last 3 weeks. Thankfully, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Pentagon to use all available funds to make certain our troops are paid during the shutdown, but Democrats are doubling down on their Trump Derangement Syndrome by holding government funding hostage.

Chuck Schumer will join these Trump-deranged activists at a No Kings rally this weekend to score political points while Americans pay the price of his shutdown. If Schumer and the Senate Democrats had their way, nearly $200 billion would be spent on health care for illegal aliens and non-citizens over the next decade. It is time for Democrats to stop playing games with Americans’ tax dollars, reverse course, and end this government shutdown.

Weekly Rundown

The conduct that Jack Smith and the Joe Biden FBI engaged in—by spying on duly elected members of Congress—harkens back to a dark chapter in American history. I led my colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for a DOJ investigation into former special counsel Jack Smith after he allegedly engaged in serious prosecutorial misconduct through the politically motivated Arctic Frost investigation.

He must face accountability, up to and including disbarment. This follows my efforts to demand answers from phone carriers as to why these companies allowed the Biden FBI to allegedly track the private communications and phone calls of eight U.S. Senators, including myself. Read more here.

Charlie Kirk wasn’t just a champion for the conservative movement—he was also my friend. Charlie had an unmatched passion for our country that inspired millions of young Americans to stand up for their conservative values. This week, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on what would be his 32nd birthday.

I can’t think of a more fitting tribute than the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. It was a privilege to attend the White House ceremony to honor his life and speak with his precious parents. As President Trump made clear, Charlie’s legacy will never be forgotten. Read more here.

President Trump is the peace president. Once again, he has defied every expectation by delivering a breakthrough for peace in the Middle East and securing the release of the 20 Israeli hostages who have endured unimaginable terror over the past two years. This is a blessing for the world and a profound relief to their families.

Marsha’s Roundup

President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Envoy Witkoff should be commended for their tireless and fearless work. This marks the beginning of a new era of hope for the Middle East. Read more here This year’s National Defense Authorization Act included major wins for Tennessee to safeguard U.S. national security and support our men and women in uniform by ensuring we are prepared for the formidable threats posed by foreign adversaries.Tennessee’s tens of thousands of service members and military installations play a vital role in that mission, and this legislation will modernize critical infrastructure, fund important research programs, and strengthen national security. Read more about the Tennessee priorities I secured in the national defense bill here

ICYMI

Instagram’s sudden announcement of revamped teen accounts is nothing more than a PR stunt in the wake of the bombshell hearing I led exposing how Meta buried child safety research. As the Kids Online Safety Act gains momentum in the Senate with 60 co-sponsors and counting, Meta is racing to save face and escape accountability. Read more here.

Ticketmaster has allegedly turned a blind eye to bad actors, violating my Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act for years and costing fans billions of dollars in hard-earned money. I sent a letter to Live Nation President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold demanding answers from Ticketmaster on its “bait-and-switch” scheme to drive up ticket prices. Read more here.

Under Joe Biden and Christopher Wray’s leadership, the FBI was rotten to the core, corrupting our justice system to target conservatives. Last week, Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongingo revealed that the Biden FBI surveilled my private communications. Read more about this in my weekly column here.