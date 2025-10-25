Clarksville Obituary: Frank L. Trice

Clarksville, TN – Frank L. Trice, 97 of Clarksville, TN passed away on October 22nd, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm Monday, October 27th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Full AirForce Honors.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am Monday until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Frank was born on July 5th, 1928, son of the late Bennett and Fredonia Hays Trice. Frank was a Korean War Veteran and retired from the AirForce after 21 years of service. He later retired from the USPS after 20 plus years. Frank was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 4895.
Survivors include his children; Debby and Jessie Johnson; and Donna and John Wilson; grandchildren, Joshua Trice and Margaret Johnson, Rachel Trice and Jerome Pulley, Isaac Trice Johnson, Caleb Wilson, and Malcolm Wilson; great grandchildren; the late, Emma Johnson, Hays and Amelia Threatt, Lydia Johnson, Zanie Johnson and Trice Pulley; great-great children, Letty and Kipp Threatt, and Roland and Everett Johnson; sister, Gayle Walker.
Frank was also predeceased by six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Koolen-de Vries Foundation at https://kdvsfoundation.org/donate/#
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
