Education

Hailey Dorsey Showcases Austin Peay State University Hospitality Program at Tennessee Governor’s Tourism Conference

By News Staff
Hailey Dorsey poses in a headshot booth during the Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism.

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNFor Hailey Dorsey, hospitality is more than a career choice; it’s a call to community. This fall, her passion confirmed her purpose as she represented the hospitality management program at Austin Peay State University (APSU) during the Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Hospitality and Tourism (GovCon).

Dorsey was one of 10 students selected for the conference’s ambassador team, working alongside industry professionals with the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association (TNHTA) and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. During the three-day conference, her hands-on role offered her an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the state’s $31.7 billion tourism industry.

“I owe all my thanks to Dr. Tim Self for being a wonderful mentor through this journey,” Dorsey said. “And to the awesome staff at TNHTA for developing this program because it allows students to see in real terms how this industry boosts careers and our economy, and why that is so important.”

Stepping onto the GovCon stage, Dorsey confidently put her skills into action, initiating conversations with leaders and pitching her ideas while showcasing the impact of hospitality across the state.

The Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Hospitality and Tourism brings together representatives of the state’s travel and tourism industry for general and breakout sessions, a trade show, and more. (Odinn Media)

“It is inspiring, like I have found the industry where I truly belong,” she said. “Whether through conferences, projects, or networking events, I have been able to test my skills in authentic settings as a business student at APSU.”

Conference sessions addressed trends and challenges, but one area in particular caught Dorsey’s attention. As the speakers underscored the influence of funding, policy, and community, she reconnected with the ideas that inspired her career path.

“Speaking with industry professionals reaffirmed my desire to pursue leadership roles where I can drive guest satisfaction, economic improvement, and community development,” she said. “It inspired me to think bigger about how to use my career to impact people and policy.”

This year’s GovCon featured sessions on a variety of topics, from rural tourism and cultural belonging to legislative insights and attracting international travelers. (Odinn Media)

Dorsey is confident the skills she’s developed through the process will set her up for a prosperous future, having already demonstrated leadership, adaptability, and initiative in high-stakes environments through experiences like GovCon.

“The connections you make and the insights you gain in these settings can shape your career path in ways you cannot imagine,” she said. “The more you immerse yourself in real-world experiences, the more prepared you will be when graduation comes.”

