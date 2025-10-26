Clarksville Obituary: Donald Little

Clarksville, TN – MSG Donald Little (RET.), 93, entered into rest on October 21st, 2025.

Born on June 1st, 1932, in Toccoa, Georgia, to the late Dan and Marjorie Little, Donald was a true patriot who honorably served in the United States Army. His distinguished military career spanned over two decades, culminating in his retirement in 1974. During his service, Donald completed two tours in the Vietnam War, earning numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 8 Good Conduct Medals, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Parachutist Badge, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Expert Rifle Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and Vietnam Service Medal with 7 Campaign Stars.

After retiring from the Army, Donald dedicated nearly 40 years to a successful career as a salesman with Jenkins and Wynne, where he was beloved by colleagues and customers alike. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Donald’s greatest joy was his family, whom he loved and served with all his heart.

Donald was also passionate about the outdoors. He found peace and happiness in spending time at Piney Campground, where he enjoyed countless weekends with family and friends. Crappie fishing at Piney was one of his favorite pastimes, and he relished the quiet moments on the water, casting his line and sharing stories with loved ones.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Little.

He leaves behind his cherished wife, Mary Little; his children, Donald Little Jr. and Belinda Biggar (Teddy); his grandchildren, Jessica Orlando (Greg), Bates Biggar, and Skye Biggar (Jena); and his great-grandchildren, Lakais Orlando, Naomi Orlando, Levi Biggar, Ava Biggar, and Kenley Biggar. Donald is also survived by his brothers, Morris Little and Ray Little, and his sisters, Ollie Mae Cochran and Mary Jean Robinson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Tennessee State Veterans Home for their compassionate care, especially to nurses of The Stream house 6 whose kindness and dedication brought great comfort in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Sunday October 26th, 2025 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Neal Tarpley Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow on Monday October 27th, 2025 at 11:00am in the chapel of Neal Tarpley Funeral Home with Chaplain Bo Waldo 0fficiating . Donald will be laid to rest with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY on Monday, October 27th, 2025 at 1:00pm