DiscReplay Celebrates Grand Opening This Week with Prizes and Giveaways

Clarksville, TN – DiscReplay will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 10:00am, at its new location in Hampton Plaza, 2858 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, just down from Tandoor Indian Bistro near Kohl’s. The first 25 customers in line will receive mystery Replay Cash worth up to $50.00.

The entertainment resale store specializes in buying and selling video games, movies, Blu-rays, electronics, and collectibles. Team lead Joseph Bigger said DiscReplay’s goal is to bring people together through a shared love of media and gaming. “We buy, clean, and test all our products to make sure they work perfectly before reselling,” Bigger explained. “We even have some rare and sealed retro items, like Nintendo 64 games, that collectors will love.”

DiscReplay will host daily giveaways during its opening weekend:

Thursday, October 30th: New 50″ 4K TV

Friday, October 31st: New Nintendo Switch OLED

Saturday, November 1st: New Galaxy Tab A9+

Sunday, November 2nd: New AirPods Pro 2

Visitors can enter the drawings each day—no purchase necessary and winners do not need to be present. Customers who join the Replay Rewards program will also earn points on purchases and gain entry into additional raffles for store credit.

In addition to its large selection of games and movies, DiscReplay offers an ever-changing inventory of retro consoles, collectible figures, and pop culture merchandise. Every item undergoes a detailed inspection and cleaning process to ensure quality before it reaches store shelves.

The store also provides disc repair services, allowing customers to restore scratched or damaged DVDs and games. Bigger noted that DiscReplay plans to become a community hub for gamers and collectors, with future events and themed sale days.

“Whether you’re into classic PlayStation titles or the latest releases, we want to make DiscReplay the go-to spot for entertainment in Clarksville,” Bigger said.

DiscReplay is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 9:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

