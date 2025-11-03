Record-breaking Domino’s Run for Govs 5K raises over $15,000 for Austin Peay State University scholarships

Clarksville, TN – The 2025 Domino’s Run for Govs 5K and Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs 1K shattered all previous records on Saturday, October 11th, 2025, with 426 total participants and $15,367 raised for APSU Foundation scholarships—marking the most successful race since the event’s return in 2020.

The event also achieved another milestone by fully funding the Valerie Hunter-Kelly Endowment, ensuring permanent scholarship support for APSU health and human performance students.

“This success is a direct result of our partnership with Antonio Murgas and Domino’s Team Murgas,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Their three-year title sponsorship commitment has elevated every aspect of this event, from enhanced participant experiences to expanded community reach. Combined with honoring Valerie Hunter-Kelly’s legacy through the 1K event, Antonio’s investment in our students and community is generating real, measurable impact.”

Antonio Murgas, owner of Domino’s Pizza in Clarksville and the 2025 Wendell H. Gilbert Award recipient, secured title sponsorship rights for the next three years to ensure continued growth of the event.

“Seeing over 400 community members come together to support APSU students while promoting health and wellness exceeds our expectations,” Murgas said. “This partnership allows us to fuel both student success and community connection in ways that align perfectly with our commitment to Clarksville.”

Community Impact

Every registration dollar directly supports APSU Foundation scholarships, with participants selecting their preferred scholarship fund during registration. The event brought together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members on the certified USA Track & Field course at Emerald Hill on the APSU campus.

Cash prizes were awarded to top male and female finishers in the in-person 5K, while all participants received exclusive race packets featuring official event T-shirts, finisher medals, and sponsor items.

Continued Support Opportunities

Community members could support APSU scholarships until October 31st by making donations at www.runsignup.com/apsu/donate or purchasing past race merchandise at www.runsignup.com/apsu/store .

The event was supported by sponsors including Domino’s | Team Murgas, Nashville Predators, F&M Bank, Hometown Septic, Casey Creative Powered by Proforma, and Fleet Feet Clarksville.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

To establish a corporate partnership, endowment, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.