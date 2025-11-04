Austin Peay State University Hosts The Farm Theater Collaboration in ‘We’re Okay, We’re All Gonna Be Okay’ This November

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre & Dance, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will present We’re Okay, We’re Okay, We’re all Gonna be Okay in collaboration with The Farm Theater – NYC from November 13th-16th in the Mike and Sara Gotcher Theatre, located in the Trahern Building at APSU.

Community members and students will also have the opportunity to join Padraic Lillis, executive/artistic director of The Farm Theater, and playwright Gina Femia for a free playwriting masterclass on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, from 2:20pm – 5:00pm in the Margaret Fort Trahern Lab Theatre.

We’re Okay, We’re Okay, We’re all Gonna be Okay, a brand-new work from Femia, was produced through a collaboration between The Farm Theater and universities across the country. The work is premiering exclusively at Farm Theater collaboration sites, and the partnership allows students to travel to New York City to engage with The Farm Theater company and work with the playwright.

“This experience has been an honor to be a part of,” said Sara Anderson, visiting professor of acting and the production’s director. “I am so excited to share this hilarious story of college students finding new friends and examining mental health and trauma healing while working on the world’s strangest two-person version of Hamlet … hopefully, this debut at APSU with our incredibly talented students will give this new work some power to make it to the top.”

Tickets for the show are $5.00 for APSU students, faculty, staff, military, and seniors and $10.00 for adults. They can be purchased by visiting the Department of Theatre & Dance Box Office website at www.onthestage.tickets/show/austin-peay-state-university/68ee73a4379a5637a2bb03db , emailing boxoffice@apsu.edu , or calling 931.221.7379.

For more information about this production and the playwriting masterclass, contact Anderson at andersons1@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit https://www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About Gina Femia

Gina Femia is an award-winning playwright and performer whose work has been seen and developed at theatres across the country. Selected honors include The Kilroys List, Leah Ryan Prize, Doric Wilson Award, the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award and the Neukom Award in Playwriting, nominations for Drama League and NYIT.

As a teacher, Femia has worked with The Playwrights’ Center, Primary Stages ESPA, and TDF, and has also run independent classes that focus on writing your first novel and writing autobiographical stories for the stage. Femia’s debut YA novel, Alondra, was named a Best Book for Teens in 2023 and is a finalist for a Golden Kite award. Learn more at www.femiagina.com.

About the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, audition or in any dance company.

It offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts with concentrations in acting, dance, design, musical theatre, and stage management, as well as a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in theatre and dance.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.