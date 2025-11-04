Marsha Blackburn: As ICE Agents Face Growing Threats, Congress Must Act

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Every single day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are putting their lives on the line to apprehend criminal illegal aliens, protect law-abiding citizens, and make America safe again.

Since Inauguration Day, the Donald J. Trump administration has deported more than 500,000 aliens, including violent criminals, drug traffickers, and cartel members. In Memphis alone, ICE agents have detained illegal aliens accused of some of the worst crimes imaginable, including domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual abuse of children.

These courageous officers deserve our unwavering support. Instead of supporting them, however, Democrats have demonized federal law enforcement and tried to make their jobs as difficult as possible.

Last week, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) announced that he intends to put a “master ICE tracker” on the taxpayer-funded House Oversight Committee website, which would, in effect, tip off criminals about immigration enforcement operations.

Just two days later, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D.), who spearheaded a sham civil suit against then-candidate Trump, launched a tip line for people to provide pictures and footage of ICE officers operating in the state.

That announcement came just one day after violent rioters allegedly assaulted ICE agents in Manhattan who were arresting criminal illegal aliens. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) encouraged city residents to make it “as hard as possible” for ICE agents to do their jobs. As federal agents prepared for operations in San Francisco last week, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) even suggested that local police could arrest the officers.

These incidents are far from isolated. For months, Democrats have smeared ICE agents, comparing them to “secret police” and Nazis. At the same time, they have pushed legislation that would prohibit officers from wearing masks, exposing them and their families to targeted harassment.

Democrats’ attacks on ICE come at a time when the agency’s officers are facing a 1,000 percent increase in assaults. Last month in Dallas, a gunman fired multiple rounds at an ICE field office from the roof of a nearby office building. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the gunman searched for apps on his phone to track down the location of ICE agents. Just a month before, the exact same facility received a bomb threat.

In August, a mob in San Francisco surrounded ICE agents on the street, punching them and pepper spraying them. One assailant wielded a knife, threatening agents that he was “going to go after [their] family.”

In July, a 27-year-old man fired into the entrance of a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring a police officer and two Border Patrol personnel.

A few days before, a group of a dozen assailants—clad in body armor and black clothing—fired fireworks and dozens of rounds at an ICE facility in north Texas, injuring a police officer. They carried flyers that said, “Fight ICE terror with class war.”

This violence is reprehensible. The American people stand with our brave ICE officers, with 78 percent of Americans supporting the administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens. And they expect Congress to do everything possible to protect federal law enforcement as they work to restore law and order.

On that front, we must do more to safeguard ICE agents and their families from doxxing, which exposes their personal and identifiable information to individuals who can do them harm. Just this month, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Mexican cartels have placed bounties on individual ICE and Customs and Border Protection personnel, offering thousands of dollars to Chicago gangs to dox, kidnap, or assassinate officers.

To help protect our officers, I introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act, which would make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials, helping reduce the risk that they are targeted by criminal gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

Under this legislation, any individual who publishes the name of a federal law enforcement officer with the intent to obstruct a criminal investigation or immigration operation could face up to five years in prison.

Every day, ICE officers are working to make our country safer than ever before. Instead of slandering and obstructing them, Democrats should join Republicans in ensuring that they can do their jobs free of any threat of violence.