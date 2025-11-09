51.7 F
APSU Volleyball Takes North Alabama to Five Sets Before Falling 3-2 at Home

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops Heartbreaker to North Alabama in Senior Night Finale. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took North Alabama to a fifth set, but fell 3-2, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Austin Peay (4-22, 2-12 ASUN) struck first to open the match, going up 5-1 on North Alabama. The Lions took control of the set with an 8-1 run to lead 9-6. UNA extended its lead to as many as seven at 17-10 with a kill by Kendall Barnes. APSU got within four at 17-13 with a kill by Lauren Wallace, but the Lions continued to lead, eventually taking the 25-17 first set win.

The two teams went back and forth, with a kill by Dayan Malavé followed by a UNA error tying the set at 12. Five unanswered UNA points allowed them to lead 17-12, forcing a Govs’ timeout. The Govs and the Lions exchanged points, but the Lions took the set’s final two points for the 25-17 second set win. 

Like the second set, the two teams battled back and forth, seeing 10 ties. Austin Peay took its first lead of the set at 21-20 from a kill by Nicole Okojie. The Governors ended the third set on a 4-0 run to take the 25-22 win, forcing a fourth set. 

APSU took an early lead in the fourth frame as a 5-0 run allowed them to lead 16-10. North Alabama got as close as four at 19-14, but a kill by Remmi Cooke followed by an ace by Addi Hultquist ended the set, giving the Govs the 25-16 fourth set win to force a fifth set.

North Alabama led 5-3 to open the final frame, but three kills by Cooke and an ace by Malavé gave the Govs an 8-7 lead. The Lions took three consecutive points to take back their lead at 10-8 and force an Austin Peay State University timeout.

The teams exchanged points, but UNA took a 14-11 lead. The Governors fought off one match point, but ultimately the 15-12 fifth set win went to the Lions. 

