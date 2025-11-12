Clarksville Model Railroad Club to Host Exciting Open House November 15th

Clarksville, TN — All aboard for a day of family fun, creativity, and nostalgia! The Clarksville Model Railroad Club is inviting train enthusiasts of all ages to its annual open house on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The event, which is free and open to the public, promises a full day of model train action, door prizes, educational exhibits, and opportunities to connect with fellow hobbyists.

Located in the basement at 420 G Madison Street — the building easily recognizable by its striking Starry Night mural — the Clarksville Model Railroad Club has been a community treasure for years, delighting visitors with its intricate model layouts and detailed landscapes that capture the wonder of railroad history.

During the open house, visitors will be treated to live model train demonstrations, showcasing a variety of train types and track designs. The excitement doesn’t stop there — guests will also have the chance to win door prizes, explore an Operation Lifesaver safety display, and even meet a representative from Athearn Model Trains, one of the most respected names in the hobby industry.

For collectors and hobbyists looking to expand their setups, the event will also feature train-related items for sale, ranging from accessories and scenery pieces to engines and rolling stock. Members of the club will be on hand to share insights, answer questions, and demonstrate techniques for model building, wiring, and layout design.

“This event is always one of our favorites because it brings together families, collectors, and anyone curious about the world of model railroading,” said a club representative. “It’s amazing to see how the trains capture the imagination of both kids and adults.”

Whether you’re a lifelong railfan or new to the hobby, the Clarksville Model Railroad Club Open House offers something for everyone — fun, history, craftsmanship, and community spirit, all under one roof.

For more information, call 931.249.3652 and come experience the magic of miniature railroads rolling through Clarksville’s own little world of wonder.