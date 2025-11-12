41.6 F
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Montgomery County to Close Second Street Thursday for Historic Courthouse Roof Replacement

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the Clarksville Street Department and Parking Authority, will close Second Street between Commerce Street and Franklin Street starting at 6:30am on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, to facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse.

The roadway is expected to reopen to all traffic by 5:00pm.

A crane and all associated equipment will block this segment of the street and parking. Parking meters will be bagged to prevent vehicles from parking overnight and blocking the closure. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan driving routes to avoid Second Street.

