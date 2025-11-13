62.8 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Adrean Burks

June 30th, 1989 — November 9th, 2025

Adrean Burks
Adrean Burks

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – The viewing for Adrean Burks will be held Thursday, November 20th, 2025, 10:00am-11:00am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Spring Creek. Celebration of Life 11:00am Thursday, November 20th, 2025. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Adrean Burks, please visit our flower store.
 

