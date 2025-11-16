APSU Women’s Golf Strengthens Roster with Addition of Emily Storm

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf head coach Jessica Combs announced an addition to the 2026-27 roster in Emily Storm on Friday.

Hailing from Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Storm prepped at Lakewood Ranch High School and was a 2024 All-Area Girls Golf Team selection and nominated for Athlete of the Year by The Sarasota Herald Tribune. Storm made the 2024 Class 3A State Championships and was an East County Observer Athlete of the Week.

Storm earned her first win in her first American Junior Golf Association tournament played at the Destin Junior at Shalimar Pointe Golf Club, April 12th-13th, where she shot a seven-over 151 36-hole total. She carded five birdies in the event, with one on the 36th hole to win the tournament.

“Emily is going to bring a strong work ethic, a passion to win, and add another fun personality to the team,” said Combs. “We are blessed to have her and already can’t wait for her to be here next fall!”

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.