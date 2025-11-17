APSU Men’s Basketball Set to Face Ole Miss Tuesday Night in Oxford

Austin Peay (3-1) at Old Miss (4-0)

Tuesday, November 18th, 2025 | 7:00pm

Oxford, MS | The Pavilion

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its third win of the season, Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team faces Ole Miss in a Saturday 7:00pm contest at The Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

Last time out, Austin Peay (3-1) earned its Atlantic Sun Conference-best third win of the season in a 69-63 victory at UNC Greensboro, Saturday. Collin Parker led the Governors with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the program’s first victory against the Spartans, with his points and rebounds both being the most by a Gov through the opening two weeks of the regular season. Tate McCubbin – who followed Parker in scoring with 13 points – leads APSU and is sixth in the ASUN with 16.0 points per game.

The Governors’ second-leading scorer of the young season is freshman Zyree Collins with his 13.8 points per contest across a quartet of starts in APSU’s back court. Collins, who has scored at least 11 points in all four games this season, is the first Austin Peay State University freshman to score in double figures in their first four collegiate games since at least 2000. The St. Louis, Missouri native’s 55 points this season also are the fifth-most by a freshman in their first four-career games since the turn of the century and the most since Dez White scored 56 in 2023.

Collins is one of three freshmen gracing the 95th roster in program history; he, Ja’Corey Robinson, and Tyler Wagner have accounted for 31.3% of APSU’s points thus far this season, which is the most by a freshman class through four games since 2017.

APSU’s second-leading freshman scorer, Ja’Corey Robinson has scored 20 points across his last two contests, including a 13-point, four-rebound, two-steal effort at Wyoming last Tuesday.

Rashaud Marshall, who began his collegiate career at Ole Miss and appeared in 19 games for the Rebels during the 2023-24 season, earned his first start as a Governor against UNC Greensboro. The Blytheville, Arkansas native had five rebounds in addition to a steal and block during his two-point game.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s game against Ole Miss (4-0) is the sixth in program history, with the Rebels winning all five contests in Oxford. Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay State University 92-63 (1/3/15) in the last meeting between the two.Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus with Jake Hromada and Kermit Davis on the call.

Austin Peay State University’s fourth of five-straight road games takes it to Oxford, Mississippi for its sixth all-time meeting against Ole Miss.

The Rebels lead the series 5-0, with all games coming in Oxford.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 69-63 victory at UNC Greensboro, Saturday.

Collin Parker led APSU with 22 points and nine rebounds – both the most by a Gov this season.

The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, Tate McCubbin leads Austin Peay with 16.0 points per game through the opening four games of the season.

McCubbin and freshman Zyree Collins have scored in double figures each game thus far in 20225-26.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in wins (3), scoring defense (60.8), scoring margin (+23.3), field-goal percentage defense (37.5), turnover margin (7.8), steals (56), and steals per game (14.0).

McCubbin and Missouri-St. Louis transfer Matt Enright leads the ASUN with nine steals this season.

About the Old Miss Rebels

Ole Miss is led by third-year head coach Chris Beard who is 48-24 at the helm of Rebels basketball.

After finishing eighth in the SEC last season, the Rebels were picked to finish eighth by the league’s coaches. Ole Miss also received 11 points in the Preseason Associated Press Poll, placing No. 32 in the nation entering the new year.

Four members of Ole Miss’ 2024-25 team that made the Sweet 16 returned to Oxford, highlighted by Preseason All-SEC forward Malik Dia, who led the team with 5.7 rebounds and was third in scoring with 10.8 points per game last season – he leads Ole Miss with 5.0 rebounds per game this season and is second in scoring with 13.5 points per game. The Rebels’ lone other returning letterwinner is guard Eduardo Klafke, who was one of 11 true freshmen in the SEC to play in all of their team’s games. The sophomore guard averaged 48.1% (13-27) from three-point range and had 16 steals and seven blocks on the defensive end of the court. Max Smith and Zach Day also returned after redshirting last year.

Ilias Kamardine leads Ole Miss with 16.0 points and 4.75 per game, and is tied for a team-high eight three-pointers. The Marseille, France native played for the club JDA Dijon. AJ Storr is second in scoring for the Rebels, averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 51.4% from the field across his four starts. The senior guard began his collegiate career at St. John’s (2022-23) before transferring to Wisconsin (2023-24) where he was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection. Storr came to Oxford from Kansas (2024-25) where he averaged 5.8 points and 15.3 minutes per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2025-26 basketball season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes its extended road trip against Tulsa in a Friday 7:00pm contest at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.