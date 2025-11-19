59.1 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Peggy J. Rentfro

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Peggy J. Rentfro, age 90 of Clarksville passed away November 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN on November 30th, 1934, the daughter of the late Casper and Mary Miller Whitley. She was preceded by two sisters, Louise Taylor and Libby Deaver.

She was involved in bowling leagues in Clarksville and was 2nd mother to all of her children’s friends.

Survivors include one son, Steve (Kristy) Rentfro; one daughter, Melanie (Mark) Mendoza; one brother, Roger Whitley; three grandchildren, Whitley Rentfro, Victoria Hansen and Mason Mendoza.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00am until the service hour.

Online condolences and live steaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Peggy, please visit our floral store.

