Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Takes On Chattanooga in Season’s First Road Challenge Thursday

Austin Peay (2-1) at Chattanooga (2-4)

Thursday, November 20th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT / 5:00pm ET

Chattanooga, TN | McKenzie Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road on its first road trip of the season when it faces the Chattanooga Mocs for a Thursday for a 6:00pm CT contest at McKenzie Arena.

Austin Peay (2-1) took a commanding victory over Indiana State, Sunday, at F&M Bank Arena. Five Govs saw double-figure scoring, led by Veronaye Charlton’s 15-point performance. The APSU Govs trailed by eight at 51-59 with 8:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, and came back to win 77-73.

Chattanooga (2-3) most recently fell 70-66 to Alabama-Birmingham on November 16th at McKenzie Arena. Caia Elisaldez led the Mocs with 25 points as Gianna Corbitt had seven rebounds.

The Mocs’ most recent win of the season came in a 59-56 decision at fellow Atlantic Sun conference member Lipscomb’s Allen Arena, on November 9th.

Thursday’s matchup will be the 43rd meeting of the Governors and the Mocs, with the Mocs leading the series, 33-9. The series is 5-16 when played in Clarksville and 4-16 when played in Chattanooga.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fifth season as a head coach and fifth year with the Governors.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

Young added three freshmen to the squad in Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Branton, and McKenzie Neal, and six transfers in Kyra Perkins, Veronaye Charlton, Mya Williams, Maeva Fotsa, Ines Gnahore, and Lameria Thomas.

The Governors lead ASUN with 33.7 bench points per game, a 49.2 field goal percentage defense, a 72.2 free throw percentage, and 23.67 turnovers forced per game.

About the Chattanooga Mocs

Veronaye Charlton is first in the conference with a 92.3 free-throw percentage, second with 4.7 assists per game, and sixth with a 1.75 assist/turnover ratio. Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the ASUN with 4.0 assists per game and fourth with a 2.00 assist/turnover ratio. Kyra Perkins is third in the ASUN with a 51.7 field goal percentage. Anovia Sheals is third in the conference with 4.0 assists per game and fifth with 16.0 points per game.

Chattanooga is 2-3 on the season, 1-1 at home, and 1-2 on the road.

Caia Elisaldez leads the Mocs with 14.8 points per game and a 49.1 field goal percentage.

She also leads with 4.0 assists.

Gianna Corbitt paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game, three blocks, and 2.4 steals per game.

