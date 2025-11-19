Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 17th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 19th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Athena is an adult female possible Lab/ Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come take her out in the yard and see what a great pup she is. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Callie is a young female Boxer mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is good with other dogs. Come visit with her in the yard.

Kenya is a young female Cane Corso mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. PLEASE do research before adopting. She might be pure Corso or might have some possible Mastiff in her as well. Both are XL breeds that require breed knowledge. They can be wonderful family members if all their needs are met.

Nera is also an Adult female Cane Corso. Fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Again, please do breed research as they are XL dogs who need a good leader and plenty of enrichment activities and exercise.

Sherbert is a young female Domestic mediumhair mix.. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is litter trained. Very sweet girl. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Bambina is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Emily is a beautiful female domestic longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Emily will do best in a calm home and she does take time to warm up. Once she’s settled she prefers to be near her people but not necessarily held or snuggled. She needs a home and family willing to just let her adapt on her own timeline. She is a wonderful companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville), call them at 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions. *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tempurrra is a female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Sweet girl has a chronic respiratory disease that flares up in stressful situations so it is recommended that she be the only cat in a calmer environment. She will easily live a very normal life as long as she doesn’t get stressed. Calm, quiet home will be a major plus for this girl.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Amari is a 7 month old male domestic shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, on Flea/Tick prevention, neutered and litter trained. He is a bit shy but loves playing with toys. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Does great in his kennel too. He is good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. He has a great temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a sweet female Pit Bull terrier mix. Fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with kids. She does need to be the only pet in the home please. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

They are waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is a 1 year old female Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained. She does great with other dogs and is fine with children. Betty loves the water and all kinds of activities. She will be a great hiking, jogging partner!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 or Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Kezzy is a 10 week old female cream domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. She is full of love and light and joy. She has that kitten curiosity and loves exploring and playing. She will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ninja is a 1 year old female Black Lab/ Great Dane mix. This silly girl is fully vetted, spayed, housetrained and great with children, other dogs and even some cats! She is endless hours of enjoyment and she loves her people. She will make some lucky family an amazing addition!

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ninja or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Soji is a young female Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted and house trained. It is unsure how she is with other dogs. She would probably appreciate being the only pet in a quiet calmer home so she can get all the love and attention. She is very loyal and will be a wonderful addition and companion. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet, and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Zoe (AKA Cricket) is a 3 month old female mix. She is vetted with all age appropriate shots, is spayed and working on her house training. She is sweet, funny and does well with other dogs. She’d love an active home and a fenced yard for playtime. She will need a family willing to continue her training as she is still a puppy. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!