Clarksville Obituary: Peggy J. Rentfro

Clarksville, TN – Peggy J. Rentfro, age 90 of Clarksville, passed away on November 16th, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN, on November 30th, 1934, the daughter of the late Casper and Mary Miller Whitley. She was preceded by two sisters, Louise Taylor and Libby Deaver. She was preceded by her loving husband, Vernon Rentfro in 2008.

She was involved in bowling leagues in Clarksville and was 2nd mother to all of her children’s friends.

Survivors include one son, Steve (Kristy) Rentfro; one daughter, Melanie (Mark) Mendoza; one brother, Roger Whitley; three grandchildren, Whitley Rentfro, Victoria Hansen and Mason Mendoza.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00am until the service hour.

Serving as pallbearers will be Carl Ledbetter, Mason Mendoza, Chris Robertson, Deonte Boone, Pat Powers, Alan Baird, and honorary pallbearer, Craig Mills.

Online condolences and live steaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

