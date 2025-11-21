Clarksville Obituary: Steven Smith

Clarksville, TN – Steven Smith was born on Wednesday, April 27th, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Fairy Wise. His beloved wife, Sun Nam Smith; mother, Fairy Wise; brothers: Joe Smith, Dennis Smith; and sisters: Denise Smith, Doris Smith, and Stephanie Smith Butler preceded him in death.

He lived a life marked by his love for God, kindness, endurance, and quiet strength. He was a man of deep compassion and unwavering loyalty to his family. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

On Wednesday, May 9th, 1979, Steven married the love of his life, Sun Nam Pak, with whom he shared 42 years of devoted marriage until her passing in 2021. Together, they built a life grounded in love, resilience, and dedication. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Denise, and two granddaughters: Brooklyn and Eliana who brought boundless joy to his life.

On Monday, November 17th, 2025, Steven departed this life to be with the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Denise S. (Angel) Smith-Martinez; granddaughters: Brooklyn Bank and Eliana Martinez-Smith, all of Clarksville, TN; brothers: Frederick Smith and Demetrius Wise; sister, La’Vera Wise; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He will be remembered for his warm smile, steady presence, and gentle, caring spirit.