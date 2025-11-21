60.9 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Steven Smith

April 27th, 1955 — November 17th, 2025

Steven Smith

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Steven Smith was born on Wednesday, April 27th, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Fairy Wise. His beloved wife, Sun Nam Smith; mother, Fairy Wise; brothers: Joe Smith, Dennis Smith; and sisters: Denise Smith, Doris Smith, and Stephanie Smith Butler preceded him in death.

He lived a life marked by his love for God, kindness, endurance, and quiet strength. He was a man of deep compassion and unwavering loyalty to his family. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

On Wednesday, May 9th, 1979, Steven married the love of his life, Sun Nam Pak, with whom he shared 42 years of devoted marriage until her passing in 2021. Together, they built a life grounded in love, resilience, and dedication. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Denise, and two granddaughters: Brooklyn and Eliana who brought boundless joy to his life.

On Monday, November 17th, 2025, Steven departed this life to be with the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Denise S. (Angel) Smith-Martinez; granddaughters: Brooklyn Bank and Eliana Martinez-Smith, all of Clarksville, TN; brothers: Frederick Smith and Demetrius Wise; sister, La’Vera Wise; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He will be remembered for his warm smile, steady presence, and gentle, caring spirit.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Clarksville Obituary: Peggy J. Rentfro
Clarksville Police K9 Saban Receives Lifesaving Body Armor Donation
