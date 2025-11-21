Gateway Chamber Orchestra Ushers in the Holidays with Annual Winterglow Celebration at Madison Street United Methodist Church

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is set to light up the season once again as it brings back its cherished holiday tradition, Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration, on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, at 4:00pm at Madison Street United Methodist Church.

This year’s concert promises a vibrant showcase of baroque masterpieces, enhanced by special performances from the Gateway Chorale and the Clarksville Children’s Chorus. Together, they’ll create a warm, spirited atmosphere and a musical experience families and music lovers won’t want to miss.

“We are delighted to bring this joyful celebration of music and community to Clarksville” said Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. “For many of us, Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s winter baroque concert marks the start of the holiday season. We cannot wait share the warmth and brilliance of Winterglow with audience members of all ages.”

Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration

What: Annual holiday concert featuring classical baroque works and festive selections.

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. The ensemble is composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in sharing music with their community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com for more information.