Three APSU Volleyball Players Named to ASUN All-Academic Team for 2025

Jacksonville, FL – Nya Browne, Addi Hultquist, and Dayan Malavé of Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team were named to the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team, the league announced, Wednesday.

A redshirt junior, Browne made 79 set appearances this season, starting in 21 of 22 matches played. Browne had 88 kills, averaging 1.11 per set with a .234 hitting percentage. The Nashville, Tennessee native had 53 blocks, with a season high of seven against Murray State, September 6th, and Seattle, September 12th. The middle blocker is working towards a Master’s of Health & Human Performance with a 4.00 GPA.

Hutlquist made 103 set appearances, starting in 14 of 28 matches played. The senior had 162 digs, averaging 1.57 per set, and led the team with 33 service aces. She had a season high 12 digs against Bellarmine, October 4th, and a high of six aces against Xavier, August 29th. The Tallahassee, Florida native is pursuing a Master’s of Health & Human Performance with a 4.00 GPA.

From Manati, Puerto Rico, Malavé made 101 set appearances, starting in 27 of 28 matches. Malavé had 108 kills, averaging 1.07 per set and 95 blocks. The graduate student had a season-high 11 blocks against Queens on October 26th and earned ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors for four in the Govs’ win at Stetson on October 17th and nine in the win at Florida Gulf Coast on October 19th.

The ASUN All-Academic Team recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative 3.50 GPA and participated in at least 50% of their team’s events throughout the season, have completed at least four semesters of college, or have made at least 50% progress towards their degree.

