Friday, November 21, 2025
Clarksville Obituary: SSG (U.S. Army Retired) Dierdre Reche Neysmith

Dierdre Reche Neysmith

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – SSG (U.S. Army Retired) Dierdre Reche Neysmith, age 62, of Clarksville, Tennessee, peacefully transitioned on 18th of November 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born on August 20th, 1963, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Daniel and Anna Redmond. Dierdre was the proud daughter of a military family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Anna Redmond, and siblings Tony Redmond, Larry Redmond, and Robin Redmond Penson.

Her upbringing took her across the globe and through various states, instilling in her a deep sense of discipline, adaptability, and cultural appreciation. She eventually settled in Fort Myers, Florida, where she completed high school before answering the call to serve.

Dierdre enlisted in the United States Army as a 68U and later transitioned to 68X, serving as an Aircraft Electrician and Weapon System Repairer. Her career spanned two decades of honorable service, culminating in her retirement in 2002. She continued to serve the aviation community as an aircraft logistician, working both domestically and abroad until her second retirement in 2023.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dierdre was a voracious reader and an outgoing soul who embraced life with joy and generosity. She cared deeply for others and was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer heartfelt support. Her laughter, warmth, and wisdom touched everyone who knew her.

Dierdre is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Errington L. Neysmith; her son, Errington L. Neysmith II; daughter-in-law, Charise Neysmith; and her cherished grandchildren: Errington L. Neysmith III, Olivia L. Neysmith, Alexander L. Neysmith, and Elizabeth L. Neysmith. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters, Gloria Thomas and DanAudry Redmond, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dierdre Neysmith, please visit our flower store.
 

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

