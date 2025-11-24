City of Clarksville Announces Office Closures for Thanksgiving Observance

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Thursday, November 27th, and Friday, November 28th, 2025, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

All Clarksville Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, including Fort Defiance.

Golf courses will be open on Friday, November 28th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Buses will not run on Thursday, November 27th, but will resume regular operation on Friday, November 28th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay-by-phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational. Visit the Clarksville Gas and Water website for convenient 24-four hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarksvillegw.com.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, December 3rd, for regularly-scheduled hours.