Clarksville Obituary: Donald Edward Williams

Clarksville, TN – Donald Edward Williams, age 90, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Private burial and Military Honors will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Donald entered this life on October 6th, 1935, in Worthington, Minnesota to the late Dorsey and Alice Williams. He joined The United States Army in September of 1958 and obtained his Pilot’s license in 1975. Donald also had a 20 year-long career as a truck driver before retiring.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sue Harkness Williams; children, Daniel (Liane) Williams, Jonathan (Gloria) Williams, and Kari (Terry) Stabb; grandchildren, Dale (Jennifer), Rachel, Nathan, Gabriela (Jerry), Grace, Logan, and Audriana; great-grandchildren, Zeke and Ava; brother, Clair (Priscilla) Williams. Donald also leaves behind eleven nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

