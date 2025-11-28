Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in December at the Museum include Historic Clarksville Book Launch, Homeschool Field Trip Day, Storytime & Craft: National Sock Day, History on the Rocks at Beachaven Downtown, Storytime & Craft: Time to Bake the Cookies, The Snowflake Special Experience.

Customs House Museum Events

Homeschool Field Trip Day

December 2nd | 10:00am-4:30pm |K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

On the first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org.

Historic Clarksville Book Launch

December 4th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Open to the public

Join us on Noel Night for a festive holiday celebration at The Museum Store from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, December 4th, during First Thursday Art Walk.

The Clarksville community can purchase the Third Edition of this Deluxe, Hard-Bound Book Authored by well-known Clarksville journalist Jimmy Settle.

The book will feature: Clarksville’s Dramatic 240-Year History, Hundreds of Photographs and Illustrations, and A New Chapter Covering the 20 Years from 2004 through 2024.

First Thursday ARTWALK & Noel Night

December 4th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

Join us on Noel Night for a festive holiday celebration at The Museum Store from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, December 4, during First Thursday Art Walk. We will have hot chocolate, snacks, an assortment of holiday gifts for purchase, and decorative Christmas trees.

We welcome everyone to see the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Model Trains Christmas Express! Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists. Shop for handmade pottery, jewelry, art, books, home decor, and more. Bring the whole family to our holiday festivities.

Storytime & Craft: National Sock Day

December 4th | 10:30am |Every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month

All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

This month, Storytime & Craft will have you thinking about warm and cuddly socks. We will read stories about socks and make sock puppets.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at 3:00: Tennessee’s Textile Mill Girls

December 7th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

“Tennessee’s Textile Mill Girls: From the Labor Movement to the War Years” with Amanda McCrary Smith, Doctoral Candidate, Historic Preservationist with MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation.

History on the Rocks at Beachaven Downtown

December 11th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm |Open to the public

History on the Rocks at Beachaven Downtown on Franklin Street: Featuring writers and artists from the Winter Issue of Second & Commerce, the museum’s magazine, which focuses on the art, history, and culture of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

This issue contains special articles about the Clarksville Foundry, fine arts painter Caney Hummon, the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy, indigenous busts discovered in Palmyra, Clarksville’s Jewish history, and more. The event at Beachaven Downtown is open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

The Snowflake Special Experience

December 13th | 10:30am |Ages 3-12 with adult

$5.00 for Members | $8.00 for Non-Members

All aboard the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Snowflake Special Experience! Put on your pajamas for a magical day of watching the model trains run, reading holiday stories, working with others to build a train city, and making a craft to take home.

Each ticket holder will receive a keepsake, and the train conductor says to expect a visit from Santa for photo opportunities! Parents and other family members are invited, but only children with tickets will receive the keepsake.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-store, or by phone.

Storytime & Craft: Time to Bake the Cookies

December 18th | 10:30am | Every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission

Time for cookies! We’ll read two stories about yummy cookies and make a cookie sheet craft.

*All parents are expected to participate and supervise their children.

Super Sunday Studio: Crafting and painting with McLean Fahnestock and Sarah Spillers

December 21st | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+ | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Join us for two holiday ornament classes in one. Create one ornament with McLean Fahnestock and paint another with Sarah Spillers.

Family Art Saturday: Winter Process Art

December 27th | 10:00am – 12:00m & 1:00pm – 3:00pm |Every Last Saturday of the month | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission

Get creative with us this December for winter season process art. As always, this is perfect for artists of all ages — no experience needed, just bring your imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate and supervise their children.

Museum Store

For December, receive 15% off your entire purchase. Museum Members enjoy 25% off. Spend $100 and receive a FREE 2025 Museum Ornament featuring artwork by Talia Arte!

Visit The Museum Store!

The offer expires December 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.