Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Trough Springs Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Trough Springs Road and has turned off water service on the following roads.

Roads affected are Trough Springs Road (Kiddie Lane to 3000 Trough Springs Road) and Abby Lynn Circle.

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Trough Springs Road has been closed from Kiddie Lane to Fire Station Road. Traffic will be detoured to Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 10:00pm.