Clarksville Obituary: Benzel “Benzol” Edwin Ferrell

Clarksville, TN – Benzel “Benzol” Edwin Ferrell, also known as “Ben” or “Benny” passed peacefully at Eiffel Gardens Assisted Living in Paris, TN on December 1st, 2025 with his wife by his side. Ben was born in Detroit, Michigan son to the late George Leslie Ferrell and Sallie Maloy Hudson on June 19th, 1944.

Celebration of Life Services will be at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN on December 6th, 2025 at 1:00pm with Brother William Gray of Bear Spring Baptist Church officiating. Following services, Ben will be placed next to his sister (Patsy “Patricia” Word) at the Hudson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of the service on Saturday afternoon.

Ben grew up in Detroit, MI, until his parents, sister Patsy, and two half-brothers, James and Robert Schmittou, moved back to Erin, and then Stewart, TN, where he attended and graduated from Stewart County High School in 1963. He played basketball, and was a member of the Beta Club, as well as FFA while continuing his farming chores at home. After graduation, Ben attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN for a period of time.

Ben then moved to Detroit, MI and went to Ford Motor Company in 1964 where he attended apprenticeship school to eventually become a journeyman Millwright. He worked at Rouge Steel Company for a period of time, before going back to Ford Motor Company. From the beginning of that timeframe, Ben eventually ran to become the youngest union representative elected with the UAW.

He put his heart and soul into representing all his fellow workers at Rough Steel and Ford Motor. He retired October 31st, 2000, and moved back down to his home in Stewart, TN, with his wife, Laura. Together they did craft shows in several states with Ben selling his intricate woodworking and Laura her baskets until COVID hit in 2020.

After moving to Michigan, Ben met and married his first wife, Linda, and had one child, Benzel E. Ferrell II. They later divorced and Ben remarried in 1974 to his loving wife of 52 years, Laura Fowler of Dearborn, MI. Together they raised Benzel II, and had a child, Aaron Leslie in 1975 who passed away tragically in 1979; he was buried in the Hudson Cemetery as well.

Ben is survived by his wife, Laura, his namesake son Benzel II (Elizabeth); and two wonderful grandsons, Jordan m. (Karlie) Ferrell and Jacob A. Ferrell; as well as nieces, Lezlie Word Tyson (Richard), Ginger Jones, Suzy Schmittou Baxter, Cyndy Schmittou Gohsman (Tom) and several other cousins too numerous to list.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN 37061, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes.com