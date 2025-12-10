Austin Peay State University Receives Rugraff Family Trust Estate Gift to Support Music Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently received a generous estate gift from the Rugraff Family Trust to establish the Rugraff Family Trust Endowment for Music Scholarships. The Rugraff Family Trust was established through the estate of Mary Lee Rugraff (’41).

“This gift will open doors for talented music students, providing them with the resources they need to thrive, and continue to elevate our music program, attracting exceptional musicians and fostering a vibrant musical community,” said Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters.

Mary Lee McCreary Rugraff attended Austin Peay State College on a music scholarship and performed as a soprano soloist. Music was her lifetime passion, and in addition to funding APSU music scholarships, she supported the music program at her church with gifts to the endowment.

“It is always inspiring to have gifts that illustrate someone’s passion,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “For decades, Mrs. Rugraff nurtured her love for music and ensured that it remained a constant in her life. With this gift, she strengthens that interest in new generations of students, passing on the Govs For Life Experience to others.”

Rugraff passed away on May 29th, 2019, at the age of 99. She was born and raised in LaFollette, Tennessee. After graduating from Austin Peay State University, she was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company and then AT&T until her retirement in 1975.

She lived in Memphis, where she was a member of First Baptist Church for 60 years, and she sang in the choir for decades. Her husband, Frank, passed away in 2001. At the time of her death, she resided at the Mary Galloway Home, and she considered the residents, staff and board there to be part of her family.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

Planned gifts can be arranged through wills, trusts, life insurance and annuities and provide support for university endowments, permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.