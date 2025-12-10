48.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: James "Jim" Frederick Hammonds
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: James “Jim” Frederick Hammonds

October 19th, 1940 — December 2nd, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
James Frederick Hammonds
James Frederick Hammonds

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – A graveside service for MM1 James “Jim” Frederick Hammonds, NAVY, (Ret), 85, of Clarksville, TN will be Monday, January 5th, 2026, at 10:00am at KY Veterans Cemetery West with full military honors.

Jim was born on October 19th, 1940 in Detroit, MI to Walter and Nancy Hammonds. He passed away on December 2nd, 2025. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved restoring cars. Known for being outspoken, joking around, and causing a bit of trouble, Jim always brought laughter wherever he went. Above all, he was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and loved them dearly.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda. Jim is survived by his daughters, Norma (Tom Thielges) Mlaker and Robin Nolte, grandchildren, Ian Mlaker, Jenna Mlaker, Vincent Nolte, and Adeline Nolte, brother, Lloyd Russell, and siblings, Albert Hammonds and Sandra Barker.

Please visit Jim’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of MM1 James Hammonds, NAVY (Ret), please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Receives Rugraff Family Trust Estate Gift to Support Music Scholarships
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information