Clarksville Obituary: James “Jim” Frederick Hammonds

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for MM1 James “Jim” Frederick Hammonds, NAVY, (Ret), 85, of Clarksville, TN will be Monday, January 5th, 2026, at 10:00am at KY Veterans Cemetery West with full military honors.

Jim was born on October 19th, 1940 in Detroit, MI to Walter and Nancy Hammonds. He passed away on December 2nd, 2025. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved restoring cars. Known for being outspoken, joking around, and causing a bit of trouble, Jim always brought laughter wherever he went. Above all, he was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and loved them dearly.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda. Jim is survived by his daughters, Norma (Tom Thielges) Mlaker and Robin Nolte, grandchildren, Ian Mlaker, Jenna Mlaker, Vincent Nolte, and Adeline Nolte, brother, Lloyd Russell, and siblings, Albert Hammonds and Sandra Barker.

Please visit Jim’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.