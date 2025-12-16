Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Wilson Green Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water outages and low water pressure for water valve maintenance work on Thursday, December 18th, 2025, at 10:00pm in the Wilson Green Subdivision.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Thursday, December 18th, at 10:00pm to 2:00am Friday, December 19th

Whitman Crossing

Whitman Aly

Turnberry Circle

Dundee Drive

Matheson Drive

Turn Row Drive

Wilson Green Way

2810 Duke Court

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.