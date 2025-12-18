54.3 F
Montgomery County Government Releases 2025–26 Holiday Closure Schedule

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 24th, and Thursday, December 25th, 2025, for the Christmas holiday; on Friday, December 26th, for facility maintenance; and on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, in observance of the New Year holiday.

Please remember the health and public safety teams who continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe throughout the holiday season.

For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at montgomerytn.gov.

