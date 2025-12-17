Clarksville Obituary: Martha Penick Speake

Clarksville, TN – Martha Penick Speake, age 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, December 15th, 2025 at Tennova Medical Center.

Martha was born on September 26th, 1947, in Clarksville, TN to the late Creed Stone Penick and Susan Turley Williams. Martha is also preceded in death by her husband, A.W. Speake.

Martha is survived by her son, Stephen (Kimberly) Allensworth; sisters, Susan Brewer; Mary Steve Hunter, and sister in law, Mary Brooks; granddaughter, Grace Allensworth.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life in Martha’s honor will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Larry Hunter, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, December 19th, 2025 from 4:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday, December 20th, 2025 from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, KY.

Pallbearers will be: John W. Allensworth Jr., Mason Allensworth, John Brewer, Patrick Cook, Chris Cook, and Brent Duffer.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church, 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made at viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Martha, please visit our floral store.