Clarksville Obituary: Cynthia Anne Wardwell

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday November 29th, 2025, Cynthia Anne Wardwell was called to be our guardian angel very suddenly and unexpectedly. She was born on July 14th 1958, in Simi Valley CA to Doris and Mearl Ross. She Married Steven Barry in 1977 and had three beautiful children.

Jessica in 1978, Jeremy in 1982 and Melissa in 1985. She laid her only biological son to rest in 1984 and had gone through many hardships. In 1989 her and Steve divorced and she met and married Curtis Wardwell, whom she had been married to since. In 1995 she went to a community college in California and graduated and received her optometrist technician certificate. In 2010 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and won that battle after going through two rounds of chemotherapy and 1 round of radiation with a double mastectomy.

She had been cancer free since 2019. In 2017 she and her daughter, Jessica, started a crafting business called J and C designs making cups, t-shirts, and purses. She loved to craft whenever she got the chance. She was a very crafty person and had an out of the box mindset. She always thought the glass was half full where others thought it was half empty.

She always found a way to make hers overflow even when it was almost empty. She always thought of others before thinking of herself and accepted every friend of her daughters as her own and would call them her children. She would help anyone who needed advice, a couch to sleep on or just someone to be there. Cindy was very loved and respected by all and will be remembered and missed very much.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Curtis Wardwell, Two daughters Jessica Barry (Clarksville, TN) and Melissa Haynes (Clarksville, TN) Step Son Joshua Wardwell (Laguna Beach, CA), Adopted sons Raymond Barry (Long Beach, CA) and Matthew Hardeman (Clarksville, TN), Three Grandchildren Philip Moore (FL), Madeline Haynes (Virginia Beach, VA) and Jeremiah Haynes (Virginia Beach, VA), one Great Grandchild Jaxon Barry (Clarksville, TN), Three sisters Debra Zamora (Jose Luis Zamora) of Clarksville TN Cheryl Ross of Louisville Ky, Lisa Touseau (Sean Touseau) of Temecula CA, Two brothers Richard Ross of Clarksville TN and Darryl Ross of California. Several nieces and nephews. As well as countless adopted children that called her mom.

and grandson Dalton Barry.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Doris and Mearl Ross, Son Jeremy Barry.