APSU Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Fisk Behind Balanced 110–59 Offensive Attack

Clarksville, TN – Led by a career-high 24 points by Rashaud Marshall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team had six score in double figures as the Governors ended nonconference play with a 110-59 victory against Fisk, Sunday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In the victory, Austin Peay (6-5) notched its second 100-point game of the season, with its 110 points tied for the 21st highest-scoring game in program history. APSU also secured a winning record in nonconference play for the first time since 2020, while its perfect home mark during the pre-conference slate marks the 16th time in program history.

Six Governors in double figures are the most since 2022, with Matt Enright (16), Collin Parker (14), Tyler Wagner (13), Ja’Corey Robinson (13), and Zyree Collins (10), following Marshall in the scoring column. The performances by Enright, Wagner, and Robinson marked each of their second-highest scoring games of the season.

Austin Peay State University shot 49.3% (37-75) from the floor in the win and won the rebounding battle, 48-32, with a 17-9 advantage on the offensive glass, which propelled it to a season-high 28 second-chance points.

The Governors opened the game on a 9-0 run, with Marshall supplying six of APSU’s first nine points. The 6-8 forward later made his fourth-straight attempt to extended the lead to 20-9 less than six minutes in.

Fisk cut its deficit to seven midway through the opening half, but six-straight points by Marshall, followed by a Parker basket and back-to-back threes by Wagner, extended the lead back to double 10 points three minutes later.

Wagner scored six points in the final 7:16 of the opening period, with his final basket giving APSU an 18-point lead with 2:25 to play.

The APSU Govs led 16 through 20 minutes, with Marshall and Parker pacing the team with 16 and 11, respectively, while Brookshire had nine assists in 17 minutes of action.

Five minutes into the second half, Austin Peay State University more than doubled its 16-point advantage, with a pair of Collins free throws ending a 19-2 run to begin the period after forcing seven-straight Fisk misses from the field, and the Govs going 6-for-10 with a pair of triples during that span. APSU also forced nine Fisk turnovers during the run.

Less than four minutes after its scoring spree, the Govs scored 17-straight points in a three-and-a-half-minute span, with seven of those points coming from the charity stripe.

After maintaining no less than a 47-point lead for the final 8:11 of the contest, a pair of Terrell Gaines free throws with 55 seconds to play proved to be the final points of the contest, as Austin Peay earned its second win of more than 50 points this season.

The Difference

The paint and points off turnovers. Austin Peay State University outscored Fisk 54-24 in the painted area, with its 54 PIP being its most this season. The Governors also outscored Bryan 36-7 in points off turnovers, its second-highest performance this season and the most since scoring 57 points off turnovers in the season opener.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-5 on the season, securing a winning record through nonconference play for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 nonconference season. It is the first time the APSU Govs have had a winning record in a non-shortened nonconference season since going 8-5 in 2018.

The Governors finished undefeated at home in nonconference play for the 16th time in program history and for the first time since 2021.

Austin Peay State University has won two games (Bryan, 81, and tonight, 51) by more than 50 points for the first time in program history.

The six Governors in double figures marked the first time the team has accomplished that feat since 2022.

The APSU Govs scored 55 points in both the first and second half, marking the first time scoring 50-plus in a half since scoring 52 in the second half at Kent State, December 3rd.

Rashaud Marshall’s 24 points marked his second-career 20-point game, and his first since scoring 23 at Kent State.

Anton Brookshire dished out a career-high 10 assists, the most by a Gov since LJ Thomas had 11 against Central Arkansas, Feb. 8.

Ja’Corey Robinson accounted for a career-high four of APSU’s 19 steals.

Travis Torain and Rashaud Marshall led APSU with two blocks apiece. It was a career-high for Torain, and matched Marshall’s season-high.

Follow the APSU Govs

For the second-straight game and fourth time this season, the Governors utilized a new lineup, with Tate McCubbin Rashaud Marshall , and Collin Parker earning starting spots.McCubbin’s start extended his streak of consecutive starts to 29, while Parker has started all 11 games this season.With Matt Enright’s three-pointer 42 seconds into the game, Austin Peay State University now had made a three-pointer in 745-straight games, a stretch that began February 23rd, 2002.

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins its fourth Atlantic Sun Conference season when it hosts North Florida in a Sunday 7:00pm tipoff of New Years Day. The game against the Ospreys will be a Red Out.