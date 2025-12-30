Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Celeste Stone Wall

Clarksville, TN – On December 26th, 2025, Dorothy Celeste Stone Wall, went home to Jesus at the age of 77.

Memorial Gathering will be held 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday January 9th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Celeste was born on July 11th, 1948, in Bowling Green, KY. to Dorothy Jean and Elmo Burton. She graduated in 1966 from Park City High School and attended Western Kentucky University for college. Although born, raised and educated in Kentucky she had no problem telling anyone that she was a self acknowledged Tennessean and orange was the color of choice.

She moved to St. George Island, where she found peace in the calming rhythm of the ocean. A place she cherished for 14 years and where her love for seashells came from. And yes, even in Florida she wore her orange proudly. If you asked her, she would tell you that her real success and joy in life was being a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, and most of all a great-grandmother.

She is survived by her loving daughter Tracie Riley (Chris Riley), her devoted son Joey Wall, and 8 grandchildren. One of her biggest joys were her great grandsons, Týr and Locke and the large furry companion Jinks, that she called her Granddog.

She is preceded in death by her cherished son Jim Wall (what a reunion that must have been).

Celeste was a master of anything she put her mind to, but the needle and thread was where she shined. She didn’t just stitch, she painted with thread. Her work was not only incredible, it was a testament to her meticulous eye for detail and her immense patience. She was a decorated award-winner of needlework, but her true legacy lives on in the framed needlework pieces because to have received one was to hold a piece of her heart in your hands.

She lived out loud and never apologized for who she was or her beliefs. As we say goodbye and while the world may be a little quieter without her spark, we will carry a piece of that spark in our hearts always.

