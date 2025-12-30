Tennessee Vols Lose Heartbreaker to Illinois on Last-Second Field Goal in Music City Bowl

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team fell to Illinois, 30-28, in the 2025 Music City Bowl as the Illini connected on a last-second 29-yard field goal Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium.

Down 28-27 after Joakim Dodson returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee the lead, Illinois drained the final 4:58 off the clock. David Olano converted his third field goal of the night with three seconds remaining to seal the win.

Tennessee (8-5) struck first on its opening drive as Joey Aguilar capped an 11-play, 67-yard march with a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

Illinois (9-4) answered on its ensuing possession when Luke Altmyer connected with Justin Bowick on an 18-yard touchdown pass. The Illini carried a 10-7 lead into halftime following Olano’s 30-yard field goal.

A fumble recovery in the end zone extended Illinois’ lead to 17-7 early in the third quarter before Tennessee responded with a 9-play, 75-yard drive. Seven of the nine plays were runs as the Vols leaned on their ground game. DeSean Bishop finished the drive by rushing left and stretching the ball across the goal line for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, pulling Tennessee within three at 17-14.

Illinois and Tennessee traded touchdowns, with Altmyer scoring on a 2-yard run before Bishop answered with a 12-yard touchdown scamper.

With 5:14 remaining, Illinois connected on a 28-yard field goal to take a 27-21 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Dodson returned the ball 94 yards for a touchdown to put Tennessee back in front, 28-27.

Illinois drove down the field on its next possession, setting up its game-winning field goal.

Bishop eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with an 18-yard run on Tennessee’s opening drive and finished the Music City Bowl with 19 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. The Knoxville native closed the season with 182 carries for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Aguilar completed 14 of 18 passes for 121 yards. He finished his lone season at Tennessee with 3,666 yards of total offense, ranking third in school history. Aguilar passed Hendon Hooker (3,561 in 2021; 3,656 in 2022) and Tyler Bray (3,578 in 2012) and trailed only Joshua Dobbs (3,777 in 2016) and Peyton Manning (3,789 in 1997).

Tennessee quarterbacks have produced more than 3,000 yards of total offense in four of five seasons under coach Josh Heupel.

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards during the 2025 season, ranking third in program history. His total surpassed Erik Ainge (3,522 in 2007) and trailed only Bray (3,612 in 2012) and Manning (3,819 in 1997). Aguilar finished the season with 24 passing touchdowns, ranking 10th in program history.