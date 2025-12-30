Clarksville Obituary: Karen J. Heflin

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for Karen J. Heflin, of Clarksville, TN 83, of Clarksville, TN will be Friday, January 2nd, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pator Derek Simonis officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until 1:00pm.
Karen was born on August 12th, 1942 in Portsmouth, OH to Paul and Glenna Eagleson. She loved gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Karen was a member of Kenwood Baptist Church and a devout Christian.
In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Arlon Heflin and brother, Doug Eagleson. She is survived by her children, Donald (Manuela) Heflin, Donna (Ricky) Stewart, and Daphne (Robert) Gossett, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren, and sister, Elaine Kirkpatrick.
