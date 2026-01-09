Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Opens New Space With “The Vagina Monologues”, January 16th-18th

Clarksville, TN – Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 23rd year – this time in a new space. “The Vagina Monologues” kicks off the theatre’s residency at 114 Public Square during construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center with a limited run, January 16th through January 18th, 2026.

“Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices. This year’s readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women, features Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, Ashley Birnbaum and Chloe LaMar.

Directed by Emily Ruck and produced in part by O’Neal & Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Performances are at 7:00pm on Friday, January 16th, and Saturday, January 17th, and at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 18th. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, January 16th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Seating for this production is general admission and will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted due to the venue’s configuration.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

