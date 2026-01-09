Clarksville Obituary: Stella Christine Campbell

Clarksville, TN – Stella Christine Campbell, age 81 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026 at her residence.

Stella was born on July 31st, 1944, in Burnside, KY to the late Henry H. Flynn and Evelyn M. Maynard. Stella was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Ernest W. Campbell; sons, Kevin L. Campbell and Terry L. Campbell; and sisters, Betty Flynn and Frances Heath.

Stella is survived by her daughters, Tracey Hoover and Lori (Paul) Campbell-Lewis; brothers, Jim (Sandy) Flynn and Bobby Flynn; sisters, Wanda Thompson, Aline Jordan and Margaret Bray,; grandchildren, Michael Hoover, Jessica (Joel) Morris, Taylor Campbell, Keegan Lewis, Madison Lewis and Curtis Hoover; great grandchildren, Jackson Morris, Jacey Morris, River Hoover and Meadow Hoover; along with several nieces and nephews.

Stella was a Berea College (Bachelors) and APSU (Masters) alumni. Upon completion of her education, she continued to educate others through the Clarksville Montgomery County School System, where she retired as an Elementary School Teacher. Stella taught in three states, three countries, on three continents in every grade of 1st-12th. Along with reading and spending time with her family, Stella was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 11th, 2026 in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Harwell officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clarksville Montgomery County Education Foundation in memory of Stella Christine Campbell. Donations can be made securely by visiting https://bit.ly/CMCED_MemorialFund

All donations go to support the students and teachers of the Clarksville Montgomery County School System and are 100% tax-deductible.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com