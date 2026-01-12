One Heart, Many Cultures: API Gala Brings Clarksville Together in a Night of Flavor, Music, and Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Freedom Point at Liberty Park was transformed into a glowing showcase of culture, elegance, and community on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, as the Asian-Pacific Islanders of Clarksville (API) hosted its first-ever API Gala, One Heart, Many Cultures! From their first steps inside, guests in beautiful cultural garments and polished formal wear set the tone for an extraordinary evening.

“This was one of those ideas I threw out and said, ‘Hey, we should have an API Gala in Clarksville. It’s our fifth year since we started—let’s do it.’ And everyone in the group agreed and said, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’” stated API Chair Armi Rhodes.

The celebration began at 4:00pm with a lively cocktail hour, where soft music, laughter, and the quiet excitement of a bustling silent auction filled the air. Guests mingled, greeting friends old and new while admiring beautifully displayed auction items, all in support of API’s growing mission to celebrate and connect the diverse cultures of Clarksville’s Asian and Pacific Islander community.

The evening shifted into a powerful and heartfelt program at 5:00pm. Austin Peay State University student Diah Jackson delivered a stirring National Anthem that set a tone of pride and unity, followed by an inspiring invocation from Pastor Faatoia Tufele. API Chair Armi Rhodes welcomed the crowd with warm remarks that reflected the organization’s vision, and guest speaker Terry Vo shared words that resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the importance of cultural pride, community, and togetherness.

As 6:00pm arrived, the ballroom filled with the irresistible aroma of dinner prepared by Chef Brantley, drawing guests eagerly to their tables. Plates were soon filled with perfectly grilled chicken or tender, flaky salmon, paired with fluffy rice and vibrant broccoli. Every bite was a celebration in itself — the chicken juicy and seasoned to perfection, the salmon rich and buttery with a delicate char, and the sides warm and comforting. The food was not just a meal; it was an experience, wrapping guests in savory, mouth-watering flavors and compliments for the chef.

The energy soared again at 7:00pm as Diah Jackson returned to perform Maya, her voice filling the space with emotion and grace. Soon after, the dance floor opened. Laughter echoed through the room as people danced, chatted, and celebrated, turning the gala into a true festival of connection and happiness.

With only 90 tickets available, the gala sold out quickly — and even after it was full, people continued calling in hopes of finding a way to attend. That enthusiasm was reflected throughout the night, as nearly every corner of Freedom Point was alive with smiling faces, animated conversations, and the unmistakable feeling of being part of something meaningful.

“I want to thank everyone who came out tonight. I’m truly grateful for the turnout and for your support,” expressed Rhodes after the event.

The Asian-Pacific Islanders of Clarksville will host their annual Asian Pacific Islander Month Celebration on May 9th, 2026, at the Wilma Rudolph Center, beginning at 11:00am with the main program starting at 4:00pm. The all-day event will highlight the rich diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures through interactive country booths, live performances, and traditional dances.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy food vendors offering a variety of cultural dishes, along with entertainment and door prizes throughout the day. The celebration is designed to bring the community together for a fun, educational, and culturally enriching experience. Hope to see you there.

For more information on Asian-Pacific Islanders of Clarksville, visit www.apiclarksville.org

Photo Gallery