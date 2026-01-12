Clarksville Obituary: Yon Sim Tyre

Clarksville, TN – Yon Sim Tyre, age 86 of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 8th, 2026.
Celebration of Yon Sim life will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, January 14th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Jong-Hyun Kim officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Yon Sim was born on March 8th, 1939, in Mokpo South Korea. She will be remembered for the talent she had as a master gardener. Alongside her husband, Yon Sim enjoyed salt water fishing and traveling from state to state in their RV.
She was survived by her loving husband Farris Tyre and stepson, James Christopher Tyre; nephew, Hunmin Jang and niece Youmi Lee. Yon Sim also leaves behind her loving church members at Full Gospel Tennessee Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
