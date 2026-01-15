Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 15th-19th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – A cold and changeable winter pattern will control the forecast for Clarksville and Montgomery County through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

Residents can expect a mix of sunshine, increasing clouds, and occasional light precipitation, with temperatures staying well below seasonal averages.

Gusty winds at times will add an extra chill, especially during the overnight hours, making it feel even colder across the area.

Thursday will be bright and crisp as sunshine dominates the sky, helping temperatures climb to a high near 34 degrees. A northwest wind blowing between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will keep the air feeling sharp, especially during the morning and late afternoon hours.

Thursday night will bring increasing cloud cover as temperatures drop to around 22 degrees. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph, will prevent a hard freeze but will keep conditions feeling chilly through the overnight period.

It will turn milder on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs rising to about 47 degrees. There is a chance of sprinkles after noon, while a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, adds a breezy feel to the afternoon.

Friday night will stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures slipping to around 28 degrees. A chance of sprinkles may mix with flurries after 10:00pm before gradually ending, and a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will continue through the night.

Saturday will be cool and breezy with mostly sunny skies and a high near 35 degrees. A chance of sprinkles and flurries is expected between noon and 3 p.m., followed by a chance of flurries later in the afternoon, while west winds of 10 to 15 mph may gust as high as 25 mph.

It will turn colder Saturday night with partly cloudy skies and a low near 15 degrees. A northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep the air brisk across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies but remain cold, with a high around 28 degrees. Northwest winds near 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make it feel even colder during the daylight hours.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with temperatures falling to about 17 degrees. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a light breeze overnight.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly sunny, offering a pleasant but cool winter day with highs near 35 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy Monday night, with a 20 percent chance of snow showers as temperatures fall into the teens, dropping to around 13 degrees before slowly moderating later in the night.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a stretch of cold but mostly dry winter weather, punctuated by brief chances of sprinkles and flurries. While sunshine will be common, the persistent winds and low temperatures will keep conditions feeling wintry, so residents should plan ahead for chilly mornings, cold nights, and the possibility of light winter precipitation as the new week begins.