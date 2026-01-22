Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Appleton Drive area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Appleton Drive for water main leak repair. The following streets and roads will be affected.

Roads affected are Appleton Drive (North Liberty Church Road to Falcon Drive), Falcon Drive, Nichols Drive (Caskey Drive to Appleton Drive), Caskey Drive (Falcon Drive to Caskey Court), Caskey Court, and Glennon Drive.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.