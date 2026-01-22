Montgomery County Animal Care & Control Issues Winter Weather Update Ahead of Weekend Storm

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is closely monitoring an incoming winter weather system expected to impact Montgomery County this weekend.

At this time, MCACC plans to be open on Friday from 11:00am to 5:00pm for adoptions, reclaims, and services. If weather conditions deteriorate or the storm arrives sooner than anticipated, an early closure on Friday may be necessary.

Any changes to operating hours will be communicated promptly. Due to anticipated weather conditions, the shelter will more than likely be closed on Saturday, pending final forecasts and road conditions.

Montgomery County Animal Control Services During Severe Weather

If the shelter is closed on Saturday, Animal Control Officers will prioritize emergency responses within the City of Clarksville, with responses in rural areas handled as conditions allow. Should weather conditions worsen or become unsafe, responses may be limited to life-threatening animal emergencies only.

MCACC reminds pet owners that extreme cold and snow can be dangerous for animals and encourages the community to take precautions to keep pets safe during severe winter weather.

Emergency & Contact Information

Business Hours: 931.648.5750

After-Hours Animal Emergencies: 931.249.1304

After-hours emergencies include injured animals, animal cruelty, dangerous strays, or urgent welfare concerns. Officers will respond or coordinate with local law enforcement as needed.

Stay Updated

For the most current updates regarding shelter operations and weather-related changes, the public is encouraged to follow Montgomery County Animal Care & Control on Facebook. www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices/