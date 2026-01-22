Winter Storm Warning Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Sunday Evening

Clarksville, TN – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Clarksville and Montgomery County as a powerful winter system is expected to move into the region late Friday night and persist through Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy snow, sleet, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures that could significantly impact travel and daily life.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning begins at midnight Friday night and continues through 6:00pm CT Sunday. Forecast models indicate total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 2 to 8 inches, along with ice accumulations up to one-quarter inch, creating the potential for widespread travel disruptions, power outages, and tree damage across portions of Middle Tennessee, including Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Conditions on Friday will begin quietly but cold, with mostly cloudy skies gradually giving way to some sunshine during the day. High temperatures are expected to top out near 32 degrees, while north-northeast winds increase to 10–15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, setting the stage for rapidly deteriorating conditions later in the night.

Winter precipitation begins to develop Friday night, with a slight chance of snow and sleet between midnight and 3:00am, followed by lingering snow chances through the early morning hours. Temperatures will plunge to around 14 degrees, with wind chill values dropping as low as zero. Northeast winds of 10–15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make conditions increasingly hazardous.

By Saturday morning, snow is expected to become widespread, with snow likely before 9:00am and continuing through the day, possibly mixing with sleet at times. High temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 20s, while northeast winds remain brisk at 10–15 mph. The probability of precipitation reaches 100 percent, making Saturday the most impactful day of the storm.

Snow and sleet continue Saturday night with no meaningful improvement expected. Overnight lows fall near 16 degrees, and northeast winds of 5–10 mph will keep roads icy and snow-covered, maintaining dangerous travel conditions throughout the night.

On Sunday, lingering snow remains likely during the morning hours, mainly before noon, before gradually tapering off. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs near 23 degrees and north-northwest winds around 10 mph. While snowfall rates decrease, a 70 percent chance of precipitation persists into the early part of the day, delaying recovery efforts.

Sunday night brings an end to precipitation, but not the cold. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around 1 degree will allow untreated roads to refreeze, extending hazardous conditions into early next week.

Officials urge residents to avoid travel if possible and to prepare for extended winter impacts. Power outages and falling tree limbs are possible due to ice accumulation, and emergency kits should be kept readily available. Anyone who must travel is advised to carry extra food, water, and a flashlight in their vehicle. The latest Tennessee road conditions can be accessed by calling 511.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring forecasts and local advisories as this significant winter storm unfolds across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.