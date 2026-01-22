Clarksville Obituary: Nola “Joyce” Cottrell

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Nola “Joyce” Cottrell, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Hargrove officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.
Joyce was born on February 15, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, to Othel and Wanda Wallace. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, watching crime documentaries, and being outdoors. She spent over 20 years working at Walmart, where she truly enjoyed connecting with customers and fellow employees.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Junior Wallace. She is survived by her children: Katie (Josh) Watson, Billy Gray Miller, and Ashley Miller; siblings: Jeffrey Wallace, Nancy Delaney, and Jeannie McGaha; grandchildren: Austin, Will, Nevaeh Kelsey, Jaylee, Addy, Johnny, and Graycie, and great-grandchild, Little Will.
Please visit Joyce’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com