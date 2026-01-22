Clarksville Obituary: Nola “Joyce” Cottrell

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Nola “Joyce” Cottrell, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Hargrove officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.

Joyce was born on February 15, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, to Othel and Wanda Wallace. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, watching crime documentaries, and being outdoors. She spent over 20 years working at Walmart, where she truly enjoyed connecting with customers and fellow employees.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Junior Wallace. She is survived by her children: Katie (Josh) Watson, Billy Gray Miller, and Ashley Miller; siblings: Jeffrey Wallace, Nancy Delaney, and Jeannie McGaha; grandchildren: Austin, Will, Nevaeh Kelsey, Jaylee, Addy, Johnny, and Graycie, and great-grandchild, Little Will.

