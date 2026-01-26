Marsha Blackburn Report: One Year in, President Trump Has Ushered in a New Golden Age

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s first year of his second term has ushered in a new Golden Age for the American people. He has ended the illegal alien invasion created by Joe Biden, unleashed American energy dominance, restored law and order, and advanced peace through strength on the world stage.

Working families are reaping the benefits of the largest tax cut in American history signed into law by President Trump as inflation continues to fall and gas prices have reached their lowest levels in years.

In Tennessee, we are seeing the tremendous results of President Trump’s crime crackdown through the Memphis Safe Task Force, which has arrested more than 5,000 dangerous criminals. With three years ahead, the best is yet to come as President Trump continues delivering on his promise to Make America Great Again.

Weekly Rundown

It has been one year since President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration—an incredible milestone to reflect on all that his administration has accomplished. President Trump has restored common sense in government, especially when it comes to protecting women and children from harmful ideology. On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order making clear that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes — male and female. To support the administration’s efforts, I have introduced several pieces of legislation to defend biological truth. By passing bills like my Chloe Cole Act, Congress can help ensure that President Trump’s common sense policies remain the law of the land for years to come. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

When I was in college at Mississippi State University, I was looking for a way to earn money to stay in school, and my brother had a great job selling books for Southwestern Advantage. At the time, the Southwestern sales teams were all male, but I convinced my brother to ask the company if they would make an exception and allow a woman to sell door-to-door. As the first woman to participate in Southwestern Advantage’s door-to-door sales program, I learned that sometimes you have to create your own opportunities to achieve success. When no one is there to open doors for you, you have to open them yourself. It was an honor to speak at Southwestern’s annual Global Leadership Summit and support this program, which has long stood for personal growth, entrepreneurship, and international friendship.

We need to establish one rulebook for artificial intelligence that protects Americans while unleashing AI innovation. My TRUMP AMERICA AI Act would answer President Trump’s call for national AI standards that protect children, creators, conservatives, and communities from harm while ensuring the U.S. wins the global race for AI supremacy. I’m pleased to have the support of conservative leaders like Steve Bannon and Mike Davis for this legislation, and I look forward to introducing it soon. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Life is precious and worth defending at all stages. It is our solemn duty to make certain the rights of every unborn child are enshrined into law. As people around the world come together for the March for Life in D.C., I joined Senator Mike Rounds in introducing the Life at Conception Act to ensure equal protection under the 14th Amendment for the unborn. Since Inauguration Day, we have had a productive year working to protect life at every stage alongside President Trump and his administration. We will continue this vital work to stand up for future generations of Americans. Watch my video message to Tennesseans participating in the March for Life here

ICYMI

Anyone who comes to the United States and steals from American taxpayers by committing fraud should be deported. To hold phony providers accountable, I introduced the Stop Fraud by SOMALIA Act, which would strengthen penalties for child care providers who commit fraud and impose immigration consequences on fraudulent providers who are not U.S. citizens. Read more here.

Last week, I spoke at a rally to protect women in sports in front of the Supreme Court. As President Trump stands up for fairness, safety, and equal opportunity in women’s athletics, Republican legislators are working to safeguard the rights of women and girls long after President Trump has left office. Listen to my interview about this here.