Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 26th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 26th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Giorgina is a young female German Shepherd mix. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Please do research on this breed if you are not familiar. They do require lots of exercise and challenging toys to help channel energy. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Brice is a young male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard and see what wonderful addition he will be to a lucky family.

Fluffy is a young male Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption.

Sabrina is a young adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Check her out in the Cat room.

Indy is an adult female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, will be spayed upon her adoption and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Dani is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter box trained. He can go home the same day. He will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Radio Active Shrimp is a female Tabbi mix kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is fun in a tiny package. She loves her zoomies and has that delightful kitten energy. She will need to be adopted with one of her siblings or have another kitty buddy. She does great with other cats and good with children as well.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or visit www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Coco is a sweet 3 month old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a little shy initially but as she gets more comfortable and warms up she is just a delight. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is an adult male Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is just an absolute delight and is good with other dogs with a meet and greet and with children. He would need a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can get out all his zoomies and play with his toys. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a handsome 1 and a half year old male Australian Shepherd mix. Squiggy is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained and uses a doggie door. He does well with children and other dogs. Cats are unknown at this time. He will make a fantastic hiking and jogging buddy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Trooper is a 13 week old male kitten with a heart as big as his personality. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is social, confident and will curl up in your lap. Trooper bonds with his people and loves being held, petted, talked to and included in your daily life! He’s been around other cats and even a cat savvy dog. He seems very adaptable to other pets with proper introductions.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Francine is a beautiful female 7 year old Great Pyrenees. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. She is a big girl and such a sweetheart. Francine has done well with other dogs, cats and children too. This is a majestic, intelligent breed so please do some breed research before adopting.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/francine or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

*Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Miyuki is a young female German Shepherd/American Staffordshire terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, good with other dogs and children. Miyuki is very affectionate and gentle with a fun personality. She is loyal to her people and is playful and smart. She is an all round great dog and will be a wonderful companion. Meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Clyde is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and just a fantastic boy. He is great with other dogs, cats and good with kids too. He is very affectionate, knows a few basic commands, walks nicely on the leash and will be your velcro shadow. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Vine Maple is a 4 month old female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Vine Maple is very sweet, playful and loves treats and attention. Vine Maple is missing half of her right back leg but she has adapted so well getting around the vets say she will not need it removed. She is smart, loving and affectionate. She will be a wonderful companion.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with her please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com