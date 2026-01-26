Austin Peay State University Students to Benefit from New Patrick and Dorothy Miner Business Fund

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from Patrick J. and Dorothy W. Miner to establish the Patrick and Dorothy Miner Business Endowment through their estate plans. The endowment will support students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in business at APSU.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled in APSU’s College of Business undergraduate program, a graduate program in business administration, or a comparable business graduate degree and be a graduate of any Tennessee high school.

“APSU is our university,” said Dorothy Miner, who was born and raised in Clarksville and graduated from both Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. “We’ve wanted to include APSU in our estate plans for years. Many students must stay local due to out-of-state tuition costs, and we hope this scholarship makes a real impact for Tennessee students and enhances the Clarksville community.”

Both Patrick and Dorothy previously worked at Acme Boot Company in Clarksville. After building experience in sales and operations, Patrick later became president of Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill, Wisconsin. Their professional success inspired them to help future business students achieve their goals.

“I started in sales and worked my way up to president of a shoe company, and that experience gave us an opportunity to give back,” he said. “I received scholarships when I was in college, but I also had student loans when I graduated, so I understand the financial challenges students face. Our hope is that this scholarship will be a springboard for recipients to use this opportunity to pay it forward for future generations of Austin Peay students.”

The couple’s commitment to supporting business education stems from Patrick’s belief in the fundamental importance of business knowledge.

“Business is critical for the economy to work—there’s a business side of everything with fiscal responsibilities,” he said. “It’s important that we teach students these principles and help them understand their role in the broader economic picture.”

The gift also represents decades of connection between the Miners and Austin Peay, and will impact multiple generations of Tennessee students.

“The Miners’ investment reflects how professional success and community commitment can create opportunities for the next generation,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Their gift will open doors for Tennessee students to pursue their business education at Austin Peay State University, and their story exemplifies how the Govs For Life Experience inspires people to invest in the next generation of leaders.”

About Panned Giving at APSU

Planned gifts can be arranged through wills, trusts, life insurance and annuities and provide support for the university endowment. These gifts allow donors to make a significant impact on future students while often providing tax benefits and flexibility in estate planning. The APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy works with donors to structure gifts that meet both their philanthropic goals and financial needs.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.