Clarksville Obituary: William Donelson Hadley Sr

Clarksville, TN – William Donelson Hadley Sr., age 100 of Clarksville, passed away at the home he loved so much on his Tobacco Road farm on January 24th, 2026

William (Bill) was born William Donelson Hadley June 1st, 1925, in Greenbrier, TN, to the late Elizabeth Dabney Hadley and the late Wade Henderson Hadley Sr. He was the third of six Hadley children and was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Hadley, brothers Wade Henderson Hadley Jr, Edmund Dabney Hadley, Richard “Dick” Hadley, and a sisters Wena Hadley Rudolph & Carrie Hadley Malone.

He is survived by his daughter Betty Barnett (Mark), a son William (Billy)Hadley Jr. (Kathy), grandchildren Thomas Wade Barnett (Stephanie) Will Barnett (Sarah) Matt Barnett (Paige) Jordan Hadley (Hannah), Jackson Hadley, and 7 great grandchildren, Michael Ray, Luke, Leah, Paityn, Brooklyn, Hadley, and Wilder.

The family moved from Greenbriar TN in 1934 to Tobacco Road, Clarksville Tennessee. The Hadleys’ were pillars of the Ringgold Community and faithful members of Bethel United Methodist Church. The small church in the middle of Fort Campbell Blvd near the Kentucky state line.

He was a graduate of the Clarksville High School class of 1943 and started farming thereafter. In 1950 he was installed in the United States Army 24th Signal battalion stationed at Ft. Jackson SC where he was awarded “expert rifleman.” After serving until being honorably discharged in 1952 he returned to the farm on Tobacco Rd. and started a dairy business with his brother Richard (Dick) Hadley.

He married Peggy Ann Brown from Springfield Tn (July 1926 – October 2018) in April of 1956, proudly admitting it was the “best” decision of his life. They welcomed two children, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren to their family. He was a member and a trustee of Bethel United Methodist church for over 90 years. He was elected as a trustee of Clarksville Memorial Hospital 1988-1993 serving two terms as “Chairman of the board,” He served 6 years on the “Power board” of the Clarksville Dept of Electricity (two of those as Chairman of the Board) and served on the board of “The Clarksville Credit Bureau” on and off for several years multiple times as Chairman.

In 1956 he and his brother Dick expanded their business partnership and bought the local John Deere Equipment dealership “Hadley Bros. Impl Co.” which he Managed for 30 years while his brother managed the farm operations. They grew both to be very successful entities. He loved his entire family fiercely; he served his church and community with faithfulness.

He loved to keep his farm IMMACULATELY groomed, and his favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He loved his country and the values and policies of the Republican Party to which he generously supported. He was loved “unconditionally” by his entire family, and Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for his dedicated and loving caregivers Heather Tebay and Vicky Hooper, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews that visited often laden with cookies and ice cream.

He loved you all more than you could ever know. He has now joined his beloved wife and family in heaven We are thankful for the complete peace and joy we have in our hearts knowing he is with Jesus!

Funeral Services will be held 12:00pm Saturday, January 31st, 2026, at 2nd Mile Church, 804 South Riverside Drive Clarksville, TN 37040, with Rev. Cal Hampton and Rev. Jesse Fleck officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Hadley family will receive friends from 9:30am until the hour of the service at the church on Saturday.

Pallbearers will be Tom Barnett, Will Barnett, Matt Barnett, Jordan Hadley, Jackson Hadley, Michael Ray Barnett, & Luke Barnett

About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget. With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones. Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need. We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us. For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com